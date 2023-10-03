Emily O'Brien Becomes The New Theresa In Bizarre Days Of Our Lives Casting Switch

Repulsed by the way Jen Lilley was treated by "Days of Our Lives," fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, stating that the show has become a "dumpster fire" and "train wreck." One angered fan asked why the show favored Emily O'Brien, adding, "You screw over Jen and then replace her with someone who is synonymous with a character [that's] pretty much hated," referring to the fact that Gwen is known for her numerous misdeeds. Still, another viewer countered that, stating, "I'm stoked for EOB to take over as Theresa. Love Jen Lilley, but she's totally replaceable and it's been so nice having Theresa back on canvas." The "DOOL" fan argued that Gwen's storyline isn't really critical to the show right now and that this way, at least, Emily O'Brien can remain on the show.

The rest of the cast knew before Lilley that O'Brien was going to replace her, but the actress was gracious about it, not only telling Soaps, "That poor girl [O'Brien] has had to have conversations with me. How horrible she must have felt!" but also posting a heartfelt thank you to the show and fans on Instagram on September 19. Despite that, fans are still outraged. "[O'Brien's] an extraordinary actress but why Theresa, who could be played by anyone[?]," posted one follower on X, adding, "Feel like it's a waste of her talents and Gwen could have been a far more complex character but they did nothing with her."