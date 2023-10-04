Get To Know Nick And Vanessa Lachey's 3 Kids

You might know Nick and Vanessa Lachey as the sometimes-controversial hosts of Netflix's "Love is Blind," but both of their careers were up and running long before Netflix even existed. Nick was part of the '90s boy band 98 Degrees, releasing songs like "True to Your Heart" and "I Do." In the early 2000s, he starred in the hit reality show "Newlyweds" alongside his first wife, Jessica Simpson, who has since shared some major regrets about their marriage. Yes, Nick was even a part of that infamous "Chicken of the Sea" scene (per YouTube).

Vanessa, meanwhile (born Vanessa Minnillo), was a pageant queen and Entertainment Tonight correspondent. She also made a name for herself guest starring on TV shows like "How I Met Your Mother," "Psych," and "30 Rock." These days, when she's not busy co-hosting Netflix reality shows, she's headlining the "NCIS" franchise.

The Lachey's love story began in 2006 when Vanessa appeared in Nick's music video, "What's Left of Me." "[The] video, which was on 'TRL,' was the beginning of our relationship. That's what made it no longer friends and it got romantic," she remembered in an interview with Billboard. The celebrity couple tied the knot in 2011 and have since welcomed three children: Camden, Brooklyn, and Phoenix. As Nick Lachey told The List in an exclusive interview, the family put down roots in Hawaii after Vanessa landed her "NCIS: Hawaii" role in 2021. Since then, they've enjoyed plenty of quality time by the pool. Here's what else we know about the Lachey's three kids.