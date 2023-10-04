What We Know About Virgin River's Zibby Allen

Whether you're swooning over Jack Sheridan or rooting for Hope McCrea's marriage, Netflix's heartbreaking "Virgin River" has a cast of characters that you can't help but either love or hate. While we have a special soft spot for the first season's core cast, the series has introduced some equally compelling newcomers throughout its subsequent seasons.

Notably, Jack's sister Brie Sheridan has been a welcome addition to the collection of Virgin River citizens. Played by Zibby Allen, Brie joined the show at the start of its third season, coming from her life as a big-city attorney in search of solace from her traumatic past. If you're a fan of this character, then you've likely wondered about the actor that makes the magic happen.

Allen is actually a multi-talented performer who, besides appearing in a slew of recognizable TV shows, has participated in some neat original projects. For more info, here's everything we know about Zibby Allen of "Virgin River" fame.