6 Heartbreaking Moments In Virgin River Season 5

In "Virgin River" Season 3, fans learn of Vernon "Doc" Mullins's age-related macular degeneration. This disease may cause him to lose his eyesight. It's an issue that he only shared with close friends and family, and this inner circle did not include colleague Dr. Cameron Hayek (Mark Ghanimé). However, losing his eyesight during an important surgery forces Mullins to reveal his diagnosis to his coworker.

He also tells Cameron that he eventually wants him to take over the clinic. Doc has dealt with the fear and beginning stages of his disease for several seasons. However, "Virgin River" Season 5 really highlights the repercussions of his illness on his career. He will have to retire soon if his eyesight continues to deteriorate.

However, the season ends with a glimmer of hope as Doc may begin experimental treatment that could save his eyesight. Nevertheless, with his career so crucial to his life, it's devastating to watch it taken away from him, especially in a way beyond his control. Doc also mentions how this will affect his personal life, such as never being able to see Hope's (Annette O'Toole) smile again. Doc still has a loving and supportive family but that doesn't make the potential partial or complete loss of his eyesight any less heartbreaking.