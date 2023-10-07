How Barack Obama Once Seriously Angered Tonya Harding

Making enemies comes with the territory when you work in politics, and former President Barack Obama made plenty throughout his career. There's of course former President Donald Trump, who infamously called the Democrat's country of birth into question way back in 2011. Then there's 2024 presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, who once claimed on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that Obama "set minorities back" during his time in office.

The 44th president doesn't take insults personally. "When people criticize or respond negatively to me, usually they're responding to this character that they're seeing on TV called Barack Obama, or the office of the presidency, or the White House and what that represents," he told The Atlantic in a 2017 interview.

Surprisingly, Olympic skater Tonya Harding also belongs on the list of Obama's critics. It all started in 2007 when he referenced her on the campaign trail. Suffice it to say, she didn't appreciate the shout-out. "Folks said there's no way Obama has a chance unless he goes and kneecaps the person ahead of us, does a Tonya Harding," joked the Democratic candidate in front of a crowd in Iowa, per The Guardian. The politician, who was considered "inexperienced" by many voters, saw himself as the underdog, much like Harding at the 1994 Winter Olympics, but Harding wasn't happy that he brought up the biggest scandal of her career.