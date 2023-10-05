General Hospital's Kirsten Storms Has Grown Up Before Our Eyes On Soaps

Kirsten Storms is a household name in the daytime television world, thanks to her roles on "Days of Our Lives" (Belle Black) and "General Hospital" (Maxie Jones). Storms' soap fans have definitely gotten to know her over the years. The Florida native has gone from showing off her dimpled cheeks and wearing adorable space buns to being one of the biggest stars in the soap opera industry. She's also faced a lot of challenges over the years but that hasn't stopped her from doing what she loves the most, and that's being in front of the camera.

As many of her fans would know, Storms became a soap opera star the same year she became a Disney one. She's also gotten married and divorced and has managed another role in her life that is totally separate from her career: Her role as a mother. The actor also had a dream wedding that looked just as magical as the ones soap opera fans get to see on the canvas, according to People. In other words, she sure has experienced a lot in such a short period of time.