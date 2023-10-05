Blue Ivy Carter Is Proving To Be Just As Talented As Her Famous Parents, Beyoncé And Jay-Z

Blue Ivy Carter needs no introduction — as the firstborn child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, it's almost as if she was destined to be a superstar. Even though Blue Ivy has been carefully guarded from the limelight by her parents since birth, it appears she is now carving out a path of her own. The 11-year-old first joined her mother on stage at the Renaissance World Tour in June 2023. Blue Ivy led the dance team during Beyoncé's performance of "My Power" into "Black Parade" on various show dates throughout the summer.

In addition to taking the stage, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have encouraged their oldest daughter to use her singing voice. Blue Ivy was first featured on Jay-Z's song "Glory" in 2012, and since then has made several appearances on her parents' songs. Singing the chorus in "Brown Skin Girl" earned Blue Ivy a Grammy award in 2021 at just 9 years old — making her the youngest individual winner in history (per Guinness).

In addition to these accomplishments, Blue Ivy has also been introduced to many sectors of the entertainment world by her A-list parents. From making a cameo in Tiffany & Co. ads to starring in fashion campaigns, the world is Blue Ivy's oyster.