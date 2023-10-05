DWTS Star Derek Hough Was An Extra In Harry Potter (& He Stole From Set)

Derek Hough wasn't dancing through the halls of Hogwarts, though that would have been an amazing sight to see, but he did make a super sly appearance in a "Harry Potter" film. The "Dancing with the Stars" judge confessed in 2017 that despite never picking up a "Harry Potter" book as a kid, he knew that the franchise was a big deal. In 2000, the first movie, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," was being filmed when Hough was just a teenager, living in the UK.

The American-born Hough lucked out by being in London at the time training to be dancer, and was equally as fortunate to get a spot as an extra. Reportedly, Hough was among hundreds of students sourced from local theater schools to make up Hogwarts student body. With four houses to fill — Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, and Gryffindor — the casting team needed all the teenagers they could get.

Hough shared with Entertainment Weekly in 2018 his experience, saying, "We were at Pinewood Studios for three months. We attended school in these trailers, and then we just messed around and got into trouble. We'd have dance-offs during breaks in our full robes." So, maybe he did dance through the halls after all.