The Cringey Meghan Markle Snub That Gave Fans Secondhand Embarrassment

The footage of Meghan Markle's embarrassing moment was reposted on X, formerly known as Twitter, from what looks like an Instagram story from Santa Barbara Magazine. It starts innocently enough with Meghan and Prince Harry being welcomed with applause as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. As they walk on stage, the woman who announced them walks towards them with the microphone still in her hand. That's when the awkwardness ensues. Meghan reaches her hand out to take the microphone as if she might be saying a few words, but the woman who introduced them kept a firm hand on it. They shared a brief exchange, the woman walked off, and Harry and Meghan continued to the center of the stage.

There's nothing quite so cringey as being at an event with all eyes on you and not knowing what you're supposed to be doing. That's what seemed to happen to Harry and Meghan at that point. They stood looking a bit uncertain when someone else came on stage to hand off another mic. But it's not for either of them. Instead, it went from the man to Harry, who then handed it to someone else while Meghan held on to the award she was set to give out.