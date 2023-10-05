The Stunning Transformation Of Maggie Smith

It's hard to think of many actors who are more beloved than Maggie Smith. After growing up in London in the '40s, the British icon rose to fame for her critically acclaimed performances on stage on Broadway and the West End in the '50s and '60s, appearing in classics like "Othello" and "The Recruiting Officer."

She then burst onto the scene with her performance in "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie," which won her an Oscar. She continued acting on stage and screen for many decades and has now racked up a hugely impressive CV, having appeared in "A Room with a View," "Gosford Park," "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel," and "The Lady in the Van." And, of course, she has also gone down in history as Professor McGonagall in the "Harry Potter" franchise and as the Dowager Countess in "Downton Abbey."

After such a long, successful career, it's no wonder Smith has been made a dame and is now regarded as one of Britain's finest actors. Interested in learning more about her journey from 1930s Essex to acting acclaim? Here is the stunning transformation of Maggie Smith.