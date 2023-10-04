No More Carly? Laura Wright Sets The Record Straight On Her General Hospital Status

Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) needs to mind her own business on "General Hospital." After all, if she didn't meddle in a proposed business merger of Aurora Media and ELQ, attempting to help out her son, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison), Carly wouldn't be in her current insider trading mess. Because she knew about the merger before it went public, she somehow thought it would be great to buy tons of Aurora stock to drive the prices up.

However, that action is illegal, and because she's been rotten to Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) for years, she secretly turned Carly and Drew into the SEC, and now Drew's in prison for three years. Oh, and let's not forget that Carly got hit with a measly $5 million fine. Carly's such a polarizing character that somehow a rumor got started that Wright was leaving the show. Fortunately, she immediately took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to quell such online gossip.

On October 2, 2023, Wright wrote, "Not sure how these crazy rumors get started but heck no I'm not going anywhere. I'll stay as long as you guys will have me." Her supporters were out in full force, with many scratching their heads wondering how such stories began circulating. Several were pleased with her response, with one fan remarking, "The rumors are started by those who have nothing better to do. We love you and you are an important part of #GH."