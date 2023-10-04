No More Carly? Laura Wright Sets The Record Straight On Her General Hospital Status
Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) needs to mind her own business on "General Hospital." After all, if she didn't meddle in a proposed business merger of Aurora Media and ELQ, attempting to help out her son, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison), Carly wouldn't be in her current insider trading mess. Because she knew about the merger before it went public, she somehow thought it would be great to buy tons of Aurora stock to drive the prices up.
However, that action is illegal, and because she's been rotten to Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) for years, she secretly turned Carly and Drew into the SEC, and now Drew's in prison for three years. Oh, and let's not forget that Carly got hit with a measly $5 million fine. Carly's such a polarizing character that somehow a rumor got started that Wright was leaving the show. Fortunately, she immediately took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to quell such online gossip.
On October 2, 2023, Wright wrote, "Not sure how these crazy rumors get started but heck no I'm not going anywhere. I'll stay as long as you guys will have me." Her supporters were out in full force, with many scratching their heads wondering how such stories began circulating. Several were pleased with her response, with one fan remarking, "The rumors are started by those who have nothing better to do. We love you and you are an important part of #GH."
The current rumors aren't Wright's first rodeo
This isn't the first time rumors of Laura Wright's exit from "General Hospital" have circulated on social media. On November 16, 2022, a viewer asked Wright directly on X, "Could you please answer this question for me, [there's a] rumor going around that you're leaving GH is it true?" Wright retweeted the post with the response: "No I'm not leaving — not sure why people keep spreading rumors. Ha." Fans were relieved that Wright had quashed the rumor, and even ratcheted up the praise a notch, as one follower replied, "GH couldn't survive without Carly now. She is their #1 storyline driver and that is all due to your incredible talent and commitment to your character!"
Carly's insider trading debacle has fans on both sides of the fence on edge. Those who hate her were happy when Nina ratted both Carly and Drew out to the SEC because she's always getting away with a litany of crimes, lies, and more. However, "General Hospital" viewers who love Carly are hoping that Nina's secret gets out and everything comes crashing down for her. She's already planning to marry Carly's ex-husband, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), and those who don't like Nina are giddy at the prospect that he'll dump her at some stage. Whether or not you prefer Carly or Nina, the storyline is certainly exciting and we're really looking forward to the outcome.