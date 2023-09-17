Carly's Most Memorable General Hospital Weddings

Carly Spencer has had many surnames over the years on "General Hospital," and during that time, the character has also been played by quite a few actresses. The character's mother, Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman), gave her up for adoption because she was a teenager when she gave birth, and her adoptive parents named her Caroline Leigh Benson. When the young woman learned of Bobbie's existence, and the fact that she'd become a successful nurse with a doctor husband, she set out to destroy Bobbie's life. "Caroline" took on the name of her presumed-dead friend, Charlotte "Carly" Roberts, and came to Port Charles using that as her alias.

Although most often known as Carly Corinthos due to her most frequent husband, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), after her divorce in October 2022, Carly took on her mother's maiden name, Spencer, with the intent of changing her ways. However, that last part never happened. She's still the scheming manipulator she's always been, constantly inserting herself into situations she has no business being in, though maybe not as malevolently as she did when she first came to town.

Fans either love or hate Carly, with many putting her in the "love to hate" category as well. She's lied, cheated, embezzled, blackmailed, and has gotten away with several other misdeeds over the years. She's had affairs with many men, starting with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) when they didn't even know each other's names! She's also been married a handful of times, so let's take a look at Carly's most memorable weddings over the years.