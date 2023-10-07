Brooke And Ridge's 5 Best The Bold And The Beautiful Weddings

If there's one couple from daytime soap operas who loves getting hitched, it's Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Brooke has been married a record amount of times on "The Bold and the Beautiful," most of those times to Ridge. The two met soon after her start on the soap in 1987 when Ridge was involved with Caroline Spencer (Joanna Johnson). They have been on-again-off-again for years, with Ridge straying back to his other love, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), occasionally — but he always manages to make it back to Brooke.

Brooke and Ridge have had a total of 11 weddings, although only seven of those have actually resulted in legal marriages. There have been beach nuptials, destination weddings, courthouse ceremonies, and living room fairytales; there has also been deception, heartbreak, and more than one wedding crasher. For better or worse, these are Brooke and Ridge's five best weddings — so far!