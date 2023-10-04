B&B's Annika Noelle Enters Her 'Meg Ryan Era' With Dramatic Hair Change

"The Bold and the Beautiful" had us fooled into believing the show was making lasting changes this past year. But the innovative story of Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) shedding their decades-long feud and becoming besties was a fleeting friendship. The marriages of Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) seemed rock solid, but only for a short time. Finn dared to express some emotion by hugging his birth mother, the evil Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), but Liam recorded the tender moment on his phone and wasted no time running to Steffy with it. As a result, Steffy took her kids and left the continent, much to Liam's joy. And Liam and Hope broke up when she kissed bad boy Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).

So now we're right back where we started with Liam pining for Steffy, Thomas getting what he wants, and Brooke and Taylor at odds. While any kind of change has come to a standstill on "B&B," things are moving forward in the real world for Noelle. She showed off her new, short hairdo in a since-expired Instagram story, announcing that "She's in her Meg Ryan Era." Ryan, of course, is a world-famous actress, having been in such beloved films as "When Harry Met Sally" and "Sleepless in Seattle" — and who got her own start on a classic soap. Noelle's exciting new 'do make her look like Ryan's twin.