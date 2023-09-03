The Bold And The Beautiful Explainer: Brooke And Taylor's Brief And Fleeting Friendship

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) have a long history of being enemies, frenemies, and even best friends on "The Bold and the Beautiful."

It might be hard to picture two women who have had nasty catfights over the years becoming the closest of confidants, but that's exactly what happened when they formed a pact between them. After years of fighting over Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), they made a huge change in their lives. When Ridge asked Brooke and Taylor to choose which one would be the best life partner for him, the two women ultimately decided to leave Ridge in the dust and choose themselves, as detailed by Soaps.com. That's when Brooke and Taylor also began their friendship, as they both agreed to never go back to Ridge or repeat the same mistakes of their past. There was even some speculation among "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans that Brooke and Taylor would take things to the next level and begin a romantic relationship, but that never happened, per Soap Hub.

Well, anyone who has been paying attention to Brooke and Taylor's checkered love history over the years knows that both ladies have a hard time staying away from Ridge (just like they can't keep any promises).