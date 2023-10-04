Is Kate Middleton A Swiftie? Princess Channels Taylor Swift In New Photo
Catherine, Princess of Wales is one of the most popular members of the royal family with a fall 2023 YouGov poll putting her second to only Queen Elizabeth, who has maintained the number-one spot even in the year after her death. Along with her public popularity, we're seeing more and more signs that Kate is ready to be queen. She's been attending more royal engagements on her own, and Kate's also been granted more responsibility in the family, like her recent appointment to Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm.
But that doesn't mean Kate's stopped traveling and working with her husband. Kate and William, Prince of Wales attended a number of events in Cardiff on Oct. 3, 2023, for the start of the U.K.'s Black History Month. And while they were there, they spent some time meeting royal fans. Kate was seen chatting with and even fist-bumping some of the school kids who'd come for the event, and she also gave them the heart hand sign that Taylor Swift helped popularize. Perhaps Kate's signaling she's a secret Swiftie? The future queen in England loving the current queen of pop — what could be more fitting?
Kate Middleton showed her love for a group of school kids
Taylor Swift's been using her hands to make a heart sign for over a decade, and she once discussed the gesture with The New York Times. "The heart-hand symbol means something between 'I love you' and 'thank you.' It's just a sweet, simple message that you can deliver without saying a word," the singer-songwriter said.
It seems like that was the message that Kate Middleton was going for with the kids and the crowds in Cardiff, and we're all for it! We're also a fan of the fact that Kate re-wore the navy pinstripe suit she'd had on at Windsor Castle when she met with Apple CEO Tim Cook in September because we love to see Kate repeating her gorgeous royal looks.
If Kate is a Swiftie, it doesn't seem like she's the only royal who is. Prince William even got a chance to sing with her. Swift called the royal up on stage with her and Jon Bon Jovi to sing "Livin' on a Prayer" at a charity event in 2013. Though William is still cringing over the performance with Swift, he later said it was a moment that helped him remember that, "At times, when you're taken out of your comfort zone, you've got to roll with it," as reported by the Daily Mail.