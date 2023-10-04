Is Kate Middleton A Swiftie? Princess Channels Taylor Swift In New Photo

Taylor Swift's been using her hands to make a heart sign for over a decade, and she once discussed the gesture with The New York Times. "The heart-hand symbol means something between 'I love you' and 'thank you.' It's just a sweet, simple message that you can deliver without saying a word," the singer-songwriter said.

It seems like that was the message that Kate Middleton was going for with the kids and the crowds in Cardiff, and we're all for it! We're also a fan of the fact that Kate re-wore the navy pinstripe suit she'd had on at Windsor Castle when she met with Apple CEO Tim Cook in September because we love to see Kate repeating her gorgeous royal looks.

If Kate is a Swiftie, it doesn't seem like she's the only royal who is. Prince William even got a chance to sing with her. Swift called the royal up on stage with her and Jon Bon Jovi to sing "Livin' on a Prayer" at a charity event in 2013. Though William is still cringing over the performance with Swift, he later said it was a moment that helped him remember that, "At times, when you're taken out of your comfort zone, you've got to roll with it," as reported by the Daily Mail.