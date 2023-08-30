Signs Kate Middleton Is Ready To Be Queen

Catherine, Princess of Wales has been a member of the royal family since 2011, and after spending over a decade of her life serving the monarchy, she's displaying a plethora of signs that show she's ready to become the next queen of England. From increasing the number of official engagements she attends on her own and exuding confidence through her body language to implementing fashion choices once followed by Queen Elizabeth II in her own wardrobe, Catherine is not only living up to the expectations of a queen in waiting — she's absolutely crushing them.

Though she was once believed to be nervous and insecure about her role in the royal family, the Princess of Wales now seems as poised and prepared as ever for the next stage of her life. She's made a name for herself as a proponent of child welfare and mental health and she's proven to be a valuable asset to Prince William and the entire institution. She's even become a fashion icon, and she's done it all while balancing three children.

While her time as queen may still be a ways off, the princess has proven herself ready for the monumental role in the short time following Queen Elizabeth II's death and King Charles III's ascension to the throne. Catherine's grace under the pressure of the imminent title indicates she'll only be more self-assured when the time comes.