Jen Lilley Details Awkward Days Of Our Lives Set Encounter With Replacement Emily O'Brien

Jen Lilley was to return to "Days" for a 12-week character arc, but when scheduling conflicts got in the way, it was decided she could film for four weeks instead. In an interview with People, Lilley detailed her first time meeting Emily O'Brien on set during her first day back to filming. They introduced themselves and discussed who their characters were, but little did Lilley know what was coming.

"We're catching up in the line," she told the outlet. "All the while, poor thing knows that she's the recast. At this point, nobody else knew."

Lilley went on to explain that she asked ex-producer Albert Alarr about her seemingly light filming schedule, and he told her that they had replaced her with another actress for the remainder of the arc. Lilley apologized to O'Brien for the way both actresses were treated, and encouraged fans to take it easy on her, as she noted in the interview, "They do not take recasts well."