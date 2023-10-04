Y&R's Michael Damian Previews A Danny And 'Cricket' Reunion With Phyllis Drama

After years of making sporadic appearances on "The Young and the Restless," daytime TV veteran Michael Damien is back for an extended arc. Damien made his long-awaited return as Danny Romalotti during last week's episodes, first interacting with his ex, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). Phyllis was already up to her old tricks with Danny, lying to his face about not being up to no good, but he saw right through her. Danny later revealed he was looking to reconnect with another ex, Christine "Cricket" Williams (Lauralee Bell), while he was in town.

The last time Danny and Christine were together onscreen, they reached a place of peace and moving forward, and her impending divorce from Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) spelled out a possible future for the pair. Sadly, Daniel Romalotti revealed to his father that Christine was out of the country in Portugal, with hopes of rekindling things with Paul to salvage their marriage. This was a devastating blow for Danny, but his arc is set to continue, and he will be interacting with both Phyllis and Christine in upcoming episodes.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Damien previewed Danny's love life. "I think the fans are really going to enjoy this. The writers are keeping it real with all of that history and the great story that can go along with it. The fans have been on this roller-coaster ride with Danny and Cricket for a long time so I think they'll be treated to some good story," he said.