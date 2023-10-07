5 Bold And The Beautiful Characters Who Need To Return From The Dead

With over three decades of storylines under its belt, "The Bold and the Beautiful" has seen a plethora of characters come and go. While some people like Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) look exactly the same, others have been erased from the program entirely. Many times, an actor is looking for a way off of the series, or it is essential to the plot direction, so a character is killed off the show. Death is one of the biggest reasons for eliciting emotions from the characters, and it can change the direction of everything.

Some characters like Taylor Hayes (now Krista Allen) have "died" several times, eventually revealing themselves to be very much alive. With dozens of characters being killed off since the series began, there's a world of opportunity at the fingertips of "B&B" writers, opening the door for several to make their long-awaited returns.

If some of the soon-to-be-mentioned characters return to the canvas, they can instantly shake things up if inserted into the ongoing storylines. Some, like Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery), could appear in ghost form or in the flesh, creating tension within her family. Others like Caroline Spencer (Lindsey Goddfrey) would put a wedge in between couples like Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).