What Happened To Dapper Boi After Shark Tank?

It's pretty easy to sketch out an invention on a bar napkin or plan to start a business with your college buddies. Without the proper funding and industry experience, however, putting dreams into action can prove nearly impossible. That's where the Sharks come in. Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, and other high-powered investors have been supporting fresh-faced entrepreneurs on ABC for over a decade. Over the years, "Shark Tank's" most successful products have included Scrub Daddy and Bombas Socks. They're both worth millions. Dapper Boi, too, has found considerable success since appearing on the show in April 2023.

The San Diego-based brand, which seeks to provide gender-neutral clothing for all body types, was founded by Charisse and Vicky Pasche in 2015. "[The brand is] bigger than us. ... It's people feeling confident in themselves," Vicky told The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2023. According to the co-founder, she always struggled to find clothes that fit her in the men's section, and the women's aisles rarely carried what she was looking for -– Dapper Boi is a comfort-driven, genderless solution. In 2015, Charisse and Vicky launched a successful Kickstarter campaign. "I got the confidence to keep going with this because there were so many people within the community that had the same problem that I did," said Vicky. As their business continued growing, "Shark Tank" seemed like a great way to sign on an investor and promote the brand on national TV.