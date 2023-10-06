Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith's Age Gap Is Bigger Than We Thought

Sadly, another one of Hollywood's most adored couples, Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith, recently announced their separation. On October 2, 2023, Turner-Smith was the one to file the paperwork requesting a divorce from her husband, to whom she had been wed for almost four years. Jackson and Turner-Smith were elated to have their daughter join the family in April 2020. Since then, the couple has seemed pretty happy, appearing together at events like New York Fashion Week.

However, sources now report that not everything has been as joyous as it seemed. Furthermore, they detail how divorce has been something at least one-half of the couple, Turner-Smith, has been mulling over for some time. In the paperwork filings, she reportedly stated that they faced "irreconcilable differences" and that they had decided to go their separate ways on September 13.

It's never really clear what "irreconcilable differences" may mean for a couple, especially in Hollywood where many celebs try to keep their proceedings hush-hush. In light of their pending divorce, we decided to take a walk down Jackson-Turner-Smith memory lane, and we were shocked to recall that the pair's age gap was much bigger than we remembered.