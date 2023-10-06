Kelly Clarkson's Daughter River Rose Is Growing Up To Be Her Mom's Twin

Kelly Clarkson is everywhere these days, and we're all the happier for it. The joyful Texas-born singer got her start in the music industry when she became the very first winner of "American Idol." Since then, Clarkson has released hit after hit, including "Since U Been Gone" and "Stronger," and has won multiple awards for her music. When she's not singing for millions onstage, Clarkson is making millions laugh as the personable host of her very own talk show, aptly named "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Along with being a talented performer and TV personality, Clarkson somehow makes time to be an incredible mom to her two children as well. She shares daughter River Rose and son Remington "Remy" Alexander with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. As she grows older, we're starting to see more and more striking similarities between River and her superstar mom. From her hairstyle down to her mannerisms, it seems like River is destined to become her mom's twin.