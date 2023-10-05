Seraphina Affleck Is Father Ben's Twin In Candid New Photo

Their marriage may not have gone the distance, but thankfully Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's divorce is considered one of the more amicable in Hollywood circles. The former couple's demonstrable love for their three children has united Affleck and Garner in a determination to make their lives as normal and happy as possible. Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel divide their time between their parents. They've been spotted on outings both far and near, such as the one in late summer 2023, when Affleck took his crew to Istanbul.

The Affleck siblings are also developing a relationship with Emme and Max, the twin children of their dad's current wife, Jennifer Lopez. Like most couples, Affleck and Garner don't always agree on certain aspects of parenting; for instance, Garner is more opposed than her ex to the children having their own cell phones while Affleck can see the upside of them being easier to get a hold of no matter where they are. But their love for them always wins out.

"If you recognize that you both have the best interest of the kids at heart, it's quite a special connection," Affleck confirmed to NBC's "Today." "We're the only two people in the world who care this much about these three kids." Though all of the children have inherited the best qualities of both parents, middle child Seraphina seems to take after her famous father most noticeably. A recent photo of her and her mom on a bike ride (seen here) proves just that.