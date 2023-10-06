Fans Weigh In On Which Parent Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Resembles The Most (& It Couldn't Be Clearer)

When you're the daughter of two of Hollywood's hottest, you're bound to inherit some really good genes. Born to A-list actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt entered the world in May 2006, a blonde-headed babe and the first biological child for both.

Regularly appearing on the red carpet with her famous parents over the years, Jolie-Pitt has been capturing our attention since she was a toddler. Now that she's 17 years old, she's a fully grown, gorgeous young woman who looks a whole lot like her parents, with one's genes being particularly strong.

In an exclusive survey by The List, we asked fans who they most think Shiloh Jolie-Pitt resembles, mom Jolie or dad Pitt. A few voters commented the blonde cutie takes after both her mom and dad. "[I] think she's the perfect blend of both parents, she's beautiful," shared one. Others agreed, saying, "I think she is a great cross between them," and "A charming combination..." But overall, there was one parent voters thought passed down some very dominant genes. "She has good qualities from both, but really looks like her mom."