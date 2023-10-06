Fans Weigh In On Which Parent Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Resembles The Most (& It Couldn't Be Clearer)
When you're the daughter of two of Hollywood's hottest, you're bound to inherit some really good genes. Born to A-list actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt entered the world in May 2006, a blonde-headed babe and the first biological child for both.
Regularly appearing on the red carpet with her famous parents over the years, Jolie-Pitt has been capturing our attention since she was a toddler. Now that she's 17 years old, she's a fully grown, gorgeous young woman who looks a whole lot like her parents, with one's genes being particularly strong.
In an exclusive survey by The List, we asked fans who they most think Shiloh Jolie-Pitt resembles, mom Jolie or dad Pitt. A few voters commented the blonde cutie takes after both her mom and dad. "[I] think she's the perfect blend of both parents, she's beautiful," shared one. Others agreed, saying, "I think she is a great cross between them," and "A charming combination..." But overall, there was one parent voters thought passed down some very dominant genes. "She has good qualities from both, but really looks like her mom."
Shiloh is more Jolie than Pitt
When trying to determine which parent Shiloh Jolie-Pitt most resembles, a few fans cited the teen as having the same eyes as her father, Brad Pitt. The majority, however, overwhelmingly saw big similarities between her and mom Angelina Jolie, particularly in the mouth and face outline. "The shape of [Jolie's] face is sweetheart and so is Shiloh's face!" noted one poll-taker.
The words "carbon copy" were used, with many remarking on how uncanny the resemblance is between the two. "Spitting image of her gorgeous mother. Beautiful girl." One fan shared her opinion that Jolie-Pitt's dad wasn't even a consideration when it came to voting for who she most looks like. "Obviously her mother, not a scrap like Brad actually!"
There were also those who noted the family resemblance goes one step further toward her mom's side, calling out Jolie-Pitt's resemblance to Jolie's famous father. Noticed one observer, "She looks just like her grandfather, John Voight."