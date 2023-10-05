Days Of Our Lives' Theresa Gets New Wigged-Out Look With Emily O'Brien

When "Days of Our Lives" star Jen Lilley dropped the bombshell news that she was unexpectedly let go from the show while filming her recent return as Theresa Donovan, she didn't name-drop who would replace her. But she did tell Soaps in an interview posted on August 28 that the recast was a current cast member and a brunette — whereas Lilley is blonde — and it was explained to her that the show would provide the newcomer with a blonde wig. There has been speculation for some time that Emily O'Brien, who currently plays Gwen Rizczech, would be taking over, and the bizarre casting switch was confirmed during the end credits of the October 2 episode, where she was listed as both Gwen and Theresa.

Lilley recounted to People an uncomfortable introduction with O'Brien, stating, "She's this sweet British girl, [and] she's like, 'I'm Emily O'Brien, so nice to meet you.' I was like, 'Who are you on the show?' And she's like, 'I play this character named Gwen,' and I'm like, 'Cool. Are we cousins? Are you good? Are you bad?'" Looking back at their conversation, Lilley felt bad for O'Brien, remarking, "All the while, [the] poor thing knows that she's the recast. At that point, nobody else knew."

Now we present a sneak peek at O'Brien's new look as Theresa, which will debut on the October 6 episode.