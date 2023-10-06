Erin Andrews Predicted Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Romance Would Be A Winner

While some people are less than excited by Taylor Swift's rumored NFL romance, others are thrilled about her and Travis Kelce's potential relationship. Some people even predicted it and perhaps gave Swift the nudge she needed to give Kelce a try. NFL sports commentators Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson host a podcast together called "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa," and in an episode they recorded on August 3, 2023, Andrews played wingwoman.

In a clip of that episode that Thompson posted to Instagram, Andrews spoke directly to Swift and spoke highly of Kelce. "Please try our friend, Travis," Andrews said. "He is fantastic." Andrews joked about how she sees Swift as a friend, although they technically aren't, and implored the singer to listen. "Go on a date with this guy!" she added. "Do it for America."

Thompson said, "Do it for yourself, do it for us, and do it for the people," continuing to say that Kelce would absolutely make for a fun date. Kelce commented on the clip with a few emojis and said, "You two are something else!! I owe you big time!!"