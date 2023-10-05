Jonathan Scott Admits He Botched Zooey Deschanel's Engagement Ring Pretty Badly

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel got engaged in 2023, making the official announcement on August 14. A diamond pro told The List that Scott's design skills shone through in Deschanel's engagement ring, but Scott didn't actually design it, and he accidentally botched an important part of it: the size.

For their October 2023 People cover story, Scott said he knew exactly the style ring Deschanel wanted because she'd mentioned liking that specific ring in a previous conversation. Scott kept the photo of it for "probably over a year." Deschanel loved the ring, however: "It was big for me. I didn't wear it. People kept going, 'Why aren't you wearing a ring?!' I'm like, 'It was too big for me.' It still needs to be adjusted a little bit. ... I have small fingers."

Scott went on to say that he did not do a good job picking Deschanel's ring size. He asked the jeweler what they thought, and they said to go with size 6. Deschanel corrected Scott and said the first ring was 5.5, and then 5, and now 4.75. When she joked that someone could gift her a ring now that they have the specific size, Scott quipped, "Better not! She's off the market," and Deschanel laughed.