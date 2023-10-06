The Sad Reason Why Grey's Anatomy Star Chyler Leigh Hated Modeling

Actor Chyler Leigh is the definition of multitalented. Leigh proved she could handle comedy when she landed her breakout role in the cult classic film "Not Another Teen Movie." Since then, she's become a familiar face in television dramas, playing major roles in "Grey's Anatomy" and more recently CW's "Supergirl."

With her downright stunning good looks, it should be no surprise that Leigh has led a successful modeling career on top of acting. One search for "Chyler Leigh Modeling" on TikTok will bring up dozens of clips of the actor in various modeling jobs over the years. The Hallmark star explained to Women's Health Magazine that she got her start in modeling at just 12 years old. It wasn't until later that she gained an interest in acting and began starring in our favorite movies and TV series. "I've been likened to a chameleon through my entire career," she told the magazine. "I can change my appearance by doing simple things."

Although many of Leigh's glamorous model shots show her smiling and seemingly happy, she's admitted that modeling didn't always feel like a fulfilling career to her. At one point in her life, she despised being a model. The reason for her hatred of the job will break your heart.