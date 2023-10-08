King Charles' Diet: What Does He Eat?

Everything the British royal family does is a little different from that of the general public, but they are still human beings who have to attend to their bodily needs just like anybody else. The Windsors have to sleep, brush their teeth, bathe, and use the bathroom.

The royal family also has to eat. While there are some rules about what the Windsors can and can't eat and some protocols they have to follow, the royal family otherwise has free rein when it comes to food thanks to their wealth; they can afford private chefs and access to food from around the world. Despite this freedom, some of the Windsors, namely King Charles III, impose further limitations on their diets, making their food choices that much more interesting. Charles' diet is made even more unique by his noted love for food as well as his passion for sustainable food practices and organic farming. If you weren't obsessed with every detail of the royal family already, learning all about King Charles' diet just might send you over the edge. Here's a taste of what the monarch likes to eat.