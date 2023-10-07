A Look Back At Tara Reid's Bizarre Delta Flight Drama

Tara Reid has refuted claims that she was ejected off the plane. Instead, she says she chose to leave. Reid did admit to being upset about not having a window seat, despite requesting one. Reid also shared that she was agitated after a passenger in front of her reclined their chair, which pushed back against her legs. However, Reid insists the real reason she voluntarily left was because the flight attendants refused to let her emotional support dog sit next to her, as explained in a now-deleted Instagram post.

"The flight attendant wanted me to put my dog in its carry-on and in the overhead bin, which was an absurd request considering animals cannot breathe in there. I gracefully declined and deboarded the plane on my own accord without any incident, and as you can see in the video, no disturbance took place," Reid shared with her fans, adding that she was able to board a new flight without further incident.

With the Delta debacle now behind her, Reid appears to be staying out of trouble. She continues to work in entertainment, though she made headlines in October 2023 for her abrupt exit from the military survival series "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test." She became the first celebrity in the reality show's history to quit the competition after having a meltdown over heavy equipment and back pain. Despite her fair share of drama, and even leaving Hollywood briefly, Reid is pushing forward.