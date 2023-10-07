Why Kevin James And Leah Remini Struggled To Film Kissing Scenes On King Of Queens
"King of Queens" ran for nine seasons, with Kevin James taking on the role of husband and TV dad Doug Heffernan and Leah Remini starring as his wife, Carrie Heffernan. The spinoff of "Everybody Loves Raymond" even earned James an Emmy Award nomination in 2006 for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series. With the sitcom running from 1998 to 2007, it's no wonder that its stars had amazing chemistry on-screen. However, things were not always seamless on the set.
As with any real-life married couple, James and Remini had their fair share of disagreements during the filming of the show. This sometimes made the romantic scenes a bit difficult to shoot. While none of their innocent fussings ever resulted in long-term bad blood between the friends and colleagues, the bickering did make for some difficult romantic scenes. Thankfully, the occasional awkwardness never seemed to affect the performance they put on for the fans.
Kevin James and Leah Remini's fights made their kissing moments tense
The innocent disputes between fictional couple Doug Heffernan and Carrie Heffernan were typically rooted in comedy during episodes of "King of Queens." However, the real-life clashes that took place during the show's production made for awkward moments between actors Kevin James and Leah Remini. During a 2015 episode of Oprah Winfrey's "Where Are They Now?" segment, the Scientologist whistleblower discussed her relationship with James and how they navigated through friction.
"There were times when Kevin and I would argue about something really stupid, and we had to kiss, but we would make no eye contact. Like really stupid stuff, but that's because we loved each other," Remini shared.
Remini has continuously praised James for being her first and best leading man. Remini admits James has ruined her for life when working with other men on sitcoms who simply didn't display the same warmth as he did. James was even supportive of Remini hiding her pregnancy while taping the show. And as for the comedian, James has always shared these feelings about his adored co-star.
Despite small bickering on set, Kevin James and Leah Remini remain close
Even with a few odd times of conflict at work, Kevin James and Leah Remini have remained pals all these years. In April 2023, Remini shared a selfie on Instagram with James that was taken after she attended one of his live performances. In the caption, Remini penned, "Few things bring me as much joy as reuniting with one of my favorite people on this earth @kevinjamesofficial." Months earlier in June, James also wrote a sweet birthday message to Remini: "HAPPIEST OF BIRTHDAYS TO THIS INCREDIBLE WOMAN! @leahremini, You make me laugh like no other! Could not love you more!"
These days, the TV spouses are on to new opportunities. However, fans continue to keep the series alive, with "King of Queens" memes going viral on social media. Both Remini and James have shared their appreciation for the internet, embracing them in such a hilarious way. While there will be no kissing going on anytime soon between the pair, there is clearly much love there.