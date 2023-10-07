Why Kevin James And Leah Remini Struggled To Film Kissing Scenes On King Of Queens

The innocent disputes between fictional couple Doug Heffernan and Carrie Heffernan were typically rooted in comedy during episodes of "King of Queens." However, the real-life clashes that took place during the show's production made for awkward moments between actors Kevin James and Leah Remini. During a 2015 episode of Oprah Winfrey's "Where Are They Now?" segment, the Scientologist whistleblower discussed her relationship with James and how they navigated through friction.

"There were times when Kevin and I would argue about something really stupid, and we had to kiss, but we would make no eye contact. Like really stupid stuff, but that's because we loved each other," Remini shared.

Remini has continuously praised James for being her first and best leading man. Remini admits James has ruined her for life when working with other men on sitcoms who simply didn't display the same warmth as he did. James was even supportive of Remini hiding her pregnancy while taping the show. And as for the comedian, James has always shared these feelings about his adored co-star.