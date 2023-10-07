The Stunning Transformation Of Jessie James Decker

Country music star, book author, and fashion mogul Jessie James Decker has been on the up and up these days as an entrepreneurial business woman. From releasing a new book, putting out new music, managing her clothing brand Kittenish, and announcing baby number four on the way, 2023, in particular, seems to be Decker's year and proves she is an absolute boss babe.

Decker was first introduced into the public eye as a country singer under her maiden name, Jessie James (yes, like the famous outlaw, albeit spelled differently). In 2013, she captured the hearts of many after starring in her own reality TV show alongside her now-husband and retired athlete, Eric Decker. The show "Eric & Jessie" followed the couple's journey to their wedding in 2013 and later their journey to becoming new parents. Since the show ended in 2017, Jessie has maintained a loyal following and fan base but has kept more of a lower profile over the years. Although she still releases new singles, she has since ventured out to other business opportunities, which have been very successful. "I work really hard, and have had many opportunities to give up and throw the towel in. But I never did," she told Billboard of her singing career, before elaborating on her other ventures. "I think that people can have their hand in as many different things as they want. You've just got to put your mind to it, and just do it."

