Princess Charlotte Has A Fun Hobby In Common With Late Grandmother Princess Diana

Even though William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales are trying to raise their three children as normally as possible, they're definitely going to continue to be in the spotlight as they grow up. And Princess Charlotte has had a number of public moments that will melt your heart. And as she gets older, she's been able to attend more and more major monarchy events. Charlotte had a twinning moment with her mom at the coronation of King Charles III, and Charlotte wore a special brooch as a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral.

Charlotte's also been spotted attending the ballet with her mom on a couple of occasions. For example, she got to see "Cinderella" on the weekend before her eighth birthday and "The Nutcracker" when she was three. Kate has confirmed that Charlotte likes to do more than just watch — she likes to be the one dancing. "My daughter Charlotte likes dancing, she loves ballet and tap," Kate said, per Hello! And Charlotte's love of dance is one that her grandmother Princess Diana had too.