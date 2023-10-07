The Queen Of Bhutan: 10 Facts About The Royal Known As 'The Kate Middleton Of The Himalayas'

The Buddhist Kingdom of Bhutan has done an amazing job at keeping its culture and tradition intact all these years. It's the only remaining Buddhist Kingdom in the Himalayas and has been resistant to modernization — for example, television only became available to them in 1999, and it only started opening its doors to tourists in 1974. Ushering them further into the modern era is the new generation of the Bhutanese monarchy, led by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his wife, Queen Jetsun Pema. They are lovingly known by their subjects as the Dragon King and Dragon Queen, which is a direct translation of their titles in the Dzongkha language, "Druk Gyalpo" and "Druk Gyaltsuen".

Though not as well known as the British royal family, the Bhutanese royal couple have certainly been likened to them. They were once dubbed the "Will and Kate of the Himalayas" because of their similarities. Interestingly, Queen Jetsun and Princess Catherine share the same undergraduate degree in art history, and they're both style icons in their own right. But there's much more to learn about the Queen of Bhutan aside from her similarities to the British royal.