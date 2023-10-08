Which Grey's Anatomy Character Deserves A Spinoff? Here's What Fans Had To Say

"Grey's Anatomy" premiered in March 2005, a mid-season show that snuck under the radar — until it flew well above it. Medical mysteries, hot actors, drama, comedy, hot actors, friendships, competition, and of course, hot actors all turned it into a big hit, with audiences tuning in to see what would happen next in the wild world of Seattle Grace Hospital, later renamed Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Still going strong, Season 20 is expected to premiere sometime in 2024. Over the years, tons of those hot actors and their characters have come and gone — some of their storylines were wrapped up with a neat little bow, while others felt like a jumbled mess of stethoscopes and surgical tape. The Grey's Anatomy Fans Facebook page knows you've got opinions, and they had one big question: "Which 'Grey's Anatomy' character deserves their own spinoff?"

Some fans asserted their need to know the back story of Ellis Grey and Richard Webber and suggested a prequel series. Others mentioned they'd love to see a few characters come back to life, like George O'Malley, Mark Sloan, and Lexie Grey. But given that a huge part of the series is all about love, romance, and hooking up in the on-call room, it comes as no surprise the characters fans most want to see are two sets of couples: Alex Karev and Izzie Stevens as well as Jackson Avery and April Kepner.