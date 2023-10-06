Hugh Jackman's New Memoir Could Shed Light On Split From Wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Laura Perkes, a public relations expert and founder of PR with Perkes, gave Hugh Jackman advice to keep in mind as he writes his memoir. She told the Mirror that Jackman needs to tread lightly to ensure that what he says is accurate but also realize "the truth needs to be handled sensitively to avoid backlash from angry fans."

Perkes also said Jackman should consider reviewing the finished book before sending it out. "I imagine it will be a very cathartic process for him to be 'honest with himself' but it's important to speak from the scar, not the wound. ... He needs to be mindful that his story isn't necessarily the full story for everyone involved," she said.

Although Deborra-Lee Furness has not said anything else about her split from Hugh Jackman yet, she had the chance when she was accidentally called by two radio hosts from Australia. According to the Daily Mail Australia, Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson mistakenly called Furness on the air. They explained that they didn't mean to and wished her the best, telling her to call if she wanted to talk (presumably on the show, but it was not clarified if they instead meant off-air). Furness thanked them and the call ended, avoiding any mention of Jackman.