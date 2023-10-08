What We Know About Lauren Boebert's Complicated Quest For Her Biological Father

In 2020, Lauren Boebert burst into the political arena and won her first term as the representative for Colorado's Third Congressional District. Since then, Boebert's been associated with controversy, and as she went from an unknown to a national figure, contradictions about her background began to arise. For instance, some reports claimed that the congresswoman focused on some details of her life story, such as her childhood in Colorado, while disregarding others, like her early years in Florida, where she was born.

Boebert's details about each of her parents have also been uneven. Boebert's mom, Shawn Roberts Bentz, has joined her at campaign events, and she used to work at Shooters Grill, the restaurant the congresswoman formerly owned with her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert. Boebert has also referenced her mom in her ads and featured her on her Facebook page.

In contrast, Boebert is typically reticent about mentioning her father. Part of the reason that Boebert hasn't been forthcoming with details about her father is that the representative is trying to uncover that information for herself. Since childhood, Boebert has been engaged in a lengthy search to discover the identity of her biological father. While she's approached the situation with humor, saying in a statement that "the Toby Keith song, 'Who's Your Daddy?' hits a bit differently now." So far, though, she's only made strides toward eliminating one longtime possibility.