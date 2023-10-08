What To Know About Marco Grazzini, The Virgin River Star Who Plays Mike

The league of swoon-worthy new couples in "Virgin River" Season 5 includes Brie and Mike. In the newest season of the show, Mike tries to save Brady from his abductors and suffers a gunshot wound. Thankfully, he survives and Mike and Brie become an official couple. But who is the actor that brings Mike to life? Canadian actor Marco Grazzini has had the pleasure, and he has been a part of "Virgin River" since Season 2.

Grazzini had quite a career even before he debuted as Mike, however. He guest-starred in popular shows such as "Heroes Reborn," "The Flash," and "Supernatural." He also appeared in a few Lifetime movies and played the Chauffeur in two episodes of another popular Netflix original, "A Series of Unfortunate Events." After his episodes of "A Series of Unfortunate Events" premiered, Grazzini shared a clip on Facebook of him playing the part. In the caption, he expressed excitement at the opportunity: "Definitely got my exercise in on this role! ... So great to be a part of this amazing show and get to play with some comedy giants!! I'm in eps. 3 & 4."

With his star continuing to rise on "Virgin River," Marco Grazzini is one actor to be on the lookout for. Here's what else we know about him.