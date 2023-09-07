All The New Couples In Virgin River Season 5 Ranked By Swoon Factor

"Virgin River" wouldn't have the same appeal without the show's many endearing couples. Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) are the backbone of the series, and Hope (Annette O'Toole) and Doc (Tim Matheson) ground it. These and other "Virgin River" couples create this warm sense of comfort.

Additionally, "Virgin River" often keeps the series exciting and spicy with love triangles, new romances, and long-awaited pairings. It's a show that loves love. The hit Netflix series introduces several exciting new couples in Season 5. Some of these lovebirds developed their relationships in prior seasons, while other romances begin to blossom and sprout this season.

Many of the most adored characters and some new "Virgin River" faces find love in expected and unexpected ways too. These new couples help shape some of the most crucial Season 5 storylines, too. They also have the swoon factor thanks to an abundance of romantic moments, from cheer-worthy first kisses to applause-deserving declarations of love. Simply put, fans will care about these love stories.

This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of "Virgin River."