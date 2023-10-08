What Life Is Like For Other Royal 'Spares' Around The World

The terms "heir and spare" refer to a traditional concept, particularly within royal or aristocratic families. The "heir" is the direct successor to the throne or the family's inheritance, while the "spare" serves as a backup in case anything happens to the heir. In royal contexts, this strategy ensures the continuity of the dynasty or noble lineage.

The concept has never been more talked about as it has today, with Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" underscoring the significance of such a role, as well as the hardships the second-in-line to the throne often endures. Many say Prince Harry is whining and exceptionally privileged, while others take a more empathetic approach. Either way, the whole "Megxit" debacle has forced many other royal "spares" into the spotlight.

Heather Cocks, co-author of "The Heir Affair" and "The Royal We," told Vanity Fair, "They're famous from birth, whether they want it or not. With an heir and spare dynamic, you get one child who's born for the top job, and the second who probably grows up feeling like the understudy." She continued, "Learn the lines, know the role, but understand you'll probably never get called to do it. And if your personality more naturally pushes you toward the spotlight, that would be really hard on the spare." So, have you ever wondered what life is like for these charming royal spares around the world? We're diving headfirst into the glittering world of these lesser-known royals who are runners-up in the line of succession.