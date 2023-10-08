Does Barack Obama Support His Daughter Malia's Budding Hollywood Career?

The series "Swarm," which premiered in March 2023, has become a sensitive point of conversation. Although much of this can be attributed to the spicy nature of the psychological thriller, a significant part of the buzz is due to the involvement of Malia Obama. The former First Daughter is a staff writer on the series, with writing credits on every episode of Season 1. Not bad for a newbie to the industry!

Given the show's bold narrative, sexual content, and extensive violent sequences, Malia's association with "Swarm" certainly raised eyebrows. However, who better understands the pressures and pitfalls of the limelight than Malia, whose life has been under scrutiny since her father, Barack Obama, first embarked on his electoral campaigns?

One of the most intensely discussed points on "Swarm" was the graphic sexual scene featuring Chloe Bailey and Damson Idris a few minutes into the series' first episode. Many wondered if the former U.S. president had any thoughts on the show, and he certainly did. During a conversation with comedian Hasan Minhaj, the proud father expressed unequivocal support for his creative daughter.