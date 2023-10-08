Julie Chen's Departure From The Talk Was More Complex Than We Realized

It's been 13 seasons, but the daytime show "The Talk" doesn't seem to be slowing down. Since the show's debut in 2010, it continues to be an engaging forum that people gravitate to for its lovable hosts and deep dives into pressing real-life topics.

Despite all the fun that goes on during filming, "The Talk" has become the subject of much drama over the years. One of the biggest mysteries in the show's history was the sudden exit of Julie Chen from the lineup of cohosts on "The Talk." During her eight seasons on the show, the Emmy award-winning host never failed to lead valuable and civil discussions across the table, and she knew just the right moment to drop a joke to get the audience members, the show's guests and her cohosts to laugh and break the ice.

When Chen left after so long on "The Talk," it took viewers by surprise. Unlike her cohost Sharon Osbourne's dramatic departure a few years later, Chen's behavior on set hadn't sparked worldwide outrage. At the time of her final episode with the show, Chen simply stated she wanted to "spend more time at home with my husband and our young son," per CBS.

Now, Chen has revealed that there was much more to the story than meets the eye. In a recent bombshell interview, she implied that the decision to leave "The Talk" wasn't hers to make.