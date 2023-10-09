The Inspiring Lesson Having Breast Cancer Taught Giuliana Rancic
Breast cancer accounts for one-third of all cancers diagnosed in women, claiming thousands of lives each year. This illness is more common in those around age 60 but can affect younger people, too. For example, "E! News" host Giuliana Rancic was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 36 despite having no family history of the disease. She found out about it after undergoing a mammogram during fertility treatment.
"I wasn't prepared to get a mammogram until I was 40 years old, like I'd been told. I never, in my wildest dreams, expected anything to be wrong," Rancic told E! Online. "It was just a kick in the stomach," she added. The reporter has had three surgeries, including a double mastectomy, and has taken medication for another five years.
Thankfully, Rancic has made a full recovery, which inspired her to support other women living with breast cancer. She also became more mindful of her health and started to see life from a different perspective. Most importantly, she found the strength to share her story with the world to raise awareness of the disease.
Giuliana Rancic realized she was stronger than she thought
Only true fans know what really happened to Giuliana Rancic over the last few years. Not only did she undergo multiple rounds of fertility treatment, but she also had to change her priorities after being diagnosed with breast cancer. These experiences made her realize that she was stronger than she thought. The "E! News" star also became more confident and compassionate, which gave her life a new direction.
"I feel more beautiful than I ever have, gloriously alive in this body that's been crooked, infertile, and cancerous. I realize that something inside me has been shifting, that what I'm seeking now is affirmation, not approval, a gift I can only give myself," Rancic wrote in her memoir, "Going Off Script" (via SurvivorNet). Five years after her diagnosis, the TV host shared an inspiring message on Instagram, saying breast cancer taught her to look at the good side of things and keep fighting.
In 2019, Rancic told Cure that it's normal to feel terrified when you're diagnosed with cancer. The first years of treatment are the hardest, and it can be hard to imagine living a normal life again. However, these feelings fade away over time, making room for hope and new beginnings. The star also wants women to remember that what they're going through could soon be just a bad memory.
The E! News host has also learned to appreciate the things that matter
Giuliana Rancic sees her breast cancer diagnosis as a learning experience that allowed her to appreciate the things that matter. "When you're diagnosed, you don't care about hair and makeup and clothes and all the little things in life," she said in an interview with The L.A. Times. This experience also made her appreciate having her loved ones close, as she received ongoing support from her husband, Bill Rancic, and her friends.
The TV personality is now more focused on her health and happiness. With that in mind, she launched Fab-U-Wish, a project aimed at helping women undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Applicants can make a wish for themselves, and if they qualify, they'll have their wish granted. They can ask for a special dinner, a family vacation, home decorations, or whatever brings them joy.
Rancic has also partnered with Astellas Oncology, an organization that fights cancer. Along with other members, she and her husband support and reward entrepreneurs who develop innovative new products for cancer patients. These projects allow them to give back to the medical community and possibly change lives.