The Inspiring Lesson Having Breast Cancer Taught Giuliana Rancic

Breast cancer accounts for one-third of all cancers diagnosed in women, claiming thousands of lives each year. This illness is more common in those around age 60 but can affect younger people, too. For example, "E! News" host Giuliana Rancic was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 36 despite having no family history of the disease. She found out about it after undergoing a mammogram during fertility treatment.

"I wasn't prepared to get a mammogram until I was 40 years old, like I'd been told. I never, in my wildest dreams, expected anything to be wrong," Rancic told E! Online. "It was just a kick in the stomach," she added. The reporter has had three surgeries, including a double mastectomy, and has taken medication for another five years.

Thankfully, Rancic has made a full recovery, which inspired her to support other women living with breast cancer. She also became more mindful of her health and started to see life from a different perspective. Most importantly, she found the strength to share her story with the world to raise awareness of the disease.