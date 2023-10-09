Keanu Reeves And Alexandra Grant's Romance Began Much Earlier Than Anyone Suspected

When Keanu Reeves and his artist girlfriend Alexandra Grant appeared together at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala, they instantly joined the ranks of our favorite celebrity couples. Reeves has long been considered one of the kindest Hollywood stars around, and his relationship with Grant only makes him seem that much more down-to-earth. It's no secret that Hollywood is filled to the brim with older actors who have models in their 20s on their arms, so seeing the "John Wick" star and his girlfriend break that cliché made social media ecstatic. Their hand-holding and subtle affectionate gazes at one another had everyone in sight swooning.

As wholesome as they are, it turns out that many people were making much ado about Reeves and Grant's "budding" romance for nothing. While the rest of us only got wind of their relationship in 2019, the romance between Reeves and his artsy love interest has been brewing for more than a decade now. Here's everything we know about the history between Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant.