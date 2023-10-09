What To Know About Y&R And GH Star Hayley Erin

Hayley Erin might be a household name in the daytime television world, but she began her career before she even stepped on the sets of Genoa City and Port Charles. She starred in a handful of episodes on television shows such as "Melissa & Joey," "Austin & Ally," and even "Modern Family," per her IMDb page. However, her first professional acting gig was on "Malcolm in the Middle" when she played Buttercup #1 back in 2004 (per Soap Hub). But it was her role as Kiki Jerome on "General Hospital" that helped put her name in glittery lights. She was nominated for Outstanding Younger Actress in A Drama Series at the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2018, and managed to win the award in 2019.

If it weren't for acting, Erin would probably be monitoring the streets as a police officer. When she was asked what other "General Hospital" character she would like to play, Erin told Soap Opera Digest in 2018, "Jordan. I've always wanted to be a cop in real life but I would settle for playing one on TV!"

Erin is a soap opera star who doesn't really talk much about her personal life, which is probably why so many people were shocked to find out that she was engaged, married, a new mom, and moved to a new country all within the span of just a few short years.