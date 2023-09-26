What We Know About Hayley Erin's Brand-New The Young And The Restless Character
Hayley Erin is a daytime television star who has grown up before everyone's eyes. While she's best known for her role as Taylor Hotchkiss on "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists," her breakout role was as a young Abby Newman on "The Young and the Restless" back in 2008. She also starred as Kiki Jerome on "General Hospital" from 2015 until the character's death in 2021. Even though Kiki's death was a shocking one for fans, Erin knew it was a good time for her to move on from that role. She told Soap Opera Digest in 2018, "It was sort of a cathartic way to leave and move on to my next project, the death of the character that I've been playing and loving for all these years."
But when it comes to soaps, many stars like Erin often keep one foot still in the door. Just recently, it was announced that she is returning to her daytime television roots in a brand new role on "The Young and the Restless." And while most soaps like to keep details about their new characters under wraps, Erin did have something to say about her new on-screen alter ego. From what we know so far, there's a very good chance that she might cause some trouble.
Claire Grace sounds like the kind of person Genoa City needs right now
In a new interview in the print edition of Soap Opera Digest, Hayley Erin hinted that her new character, Claire Grace, is a goal-oriented, focused person. She said (via Michael Fairman TV), "What I love about Claire is that she is a fantastic businesswoman, which is something so different than what I've gotten to play before. She's smart and driven, and a lot more put together than I am!"
Of course, that might mean a number of things, but if there's anything that "The Young and the Restless" fans have learned about life in Genoa City, it's that many of its residents love mixing business with pleasure. With Claire Grace, a number of things can happen. There's a very good chance that Claire might be a part of one of the many storylines that "Y&R" fans can't wait to see this fall. A possible romance with Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) might be in the works. That, or Claire might also be a much-needed distraction for Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) in his on-again, off-again romance with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Whatever the case, we have a feeling that Claire is going to get the job done one way or another.