What We Know About Hayley Erin's Brand-New The Young And The Restless Character

Hayley Erin is a daytime television star who has grown up before everyone's eyes. While she's best known for her role as Taylor Hotchkiss on "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists," her breakout role was as a young Abby Newman on "The Young and the Restless" back in 2008. She also starred as Kiki Jerome on "General Hospital" from 2015 until the character's death in 2021. Even though Kiki's death was a shocking one for fans, Erin knew it was a good time for her to move on from that role. She told Soap Opera Digest in 2018, "It was sort of a cathartic way to leave and move on to my next project, the death of the character that I've been playing and loving for all these years."

But when it comes to soaps, many stars like Erin often keep one foot still in the door. Just recently, it was announced that she is returning to her daytime television roots in a brand new role on "The Young and the Restless." And while most soaps like to keep details about their new characters under wraps, Erin did have something to say about her new on-screen alter ego. From what we know so far, there's a very good chance that she might cause some trouble.