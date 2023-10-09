A Look At The Inspirational Self-Acceptance Journey Of Sister Wives' Leon Brown

Leon Brown, child of Kody Brown and Meri Brown, has had a long, inspiring journey towards self-acceptance. After they initially came out as gay on an episode of "Sister Wives" in 2017, they later came out as trans five years later via Instagram, changing their name and pronouns to better suit their identity. While they've admitted that they're still trying to figure out their gender, they seem a lot happier now that they can live their life authentically.

As of the time of this writing, they have been publicly out as trans for about one year. This is no easy feat for any queer child of an ultra-conservative family, much less one so high-profile and public-facing as the Browns. Still, Leon has continued to be inspiring for trans people everywhere, updating their Instagram with photos of them enjoying their life while out and proud. "Being trans is a gift," one caption reads, "one I love very much."