Where Does Gwendlyn Brown's Relationship Stand With Mom Christine?

Following her separation from controversial reality star Kody Brown, Christine Brown has embarked on a new chapter in her life. She relocated to Utah, found a new partner, and seems to have maintained strong relationships with her six children. In November 2021, she officially ended her spiritual marriage with Kody, concluding over 25 years together.

Christine's decisions caused a chain reaction among the Brown sister wives. Less than a year after Christine's departure, Janelle Brown found the strength to leave Kody, while Meri Brown, after years of attempting reconciliation, gave up on the polygamist in January 2023. As the Brown family underwent significant changes, the children found themselves caught in the midst of the upheaval. Their relationships with Kody, a frequent topic on the show, appeared estranged, while the mothers provided them support.

Gwendlyn Brown, Christine and Kody's daughter, has been open about which side she stands on — firmly supporting her mother. After her parents' divorce, Gwendlyn continues to share a strong connection with Christine, while she and Kody are in the process of mending their strained relationship.