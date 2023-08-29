Sister Wives Couples Who Are Still Happily Together

Kody Brown has been legally married to Robyn Brown since 2014. Now, his three spiritual wives, Meri, Christine, and Janelle Brown, have all left the family, leaving just Robyn behind. And it seems like things are going to stay that way — at least for now.

In the "Sister Wives" Season 17 tell-all special, Christine admitted she felt monogamy would be best for the two. "I think a part of them would always be a little bit sad that this didn't work and that the big family didn't work," she said at the time. "And I think that there'd be a little bit of mourning and a little bit of a loss there still because it's a dream, right? It's giving up on a dream, and it's not a dream that they wanted to give up on, necessarily. I don't see them looking for another wife after this."

However, while Kody may also seem done with the idea, Robyn is still open to potentially considering polygamy again in the future. As she put it during the tell-all, she signed up for something that wasn't monogamous, and she didn't know if she wanted to let it go. "It's not the future I wanted. I want that house with us on the porch in the rocking chairs with our grandkids and our kids around us. You know, the grandparent ranch. That's what I want," she said (via In Touch Weekly). "I don't know how to let it go."