Sister Wives Couples Who Are Still Happily Together
The "Sister Wives" universe has seemingly crumbled in the last few years, as three of Kody Brown's four marriages fell apart, seemingly altering the family's dynamic for good. This came after they weathered divorce, a catfish scandal, and multiple moves. However, while Kody may no longer be married to Meri, Janelle, or Christine Brown, that doesn't mean that the entire family is suffering from unhappy relationships.
In fact, there is still some hope among the Brown family, as some of the adults now seem happier than ever. More impressive, though, is the relationships that their eldest children have all formed. Also interesting is the fact that all of these happier unions are monogamous. While plural marriage may not be off the table completely in some cases, these partnerships all seem to be working out for the better.
From serious relationships to marriages and babies, here's which "Sister Wives" couples are still feeling the love.
Kody Brown and Robyn Brown are living in a monogamous marriage
Kody Brown has been legally married to Robyn Brown since 2014. Now, his three spiritual wives, Meri, Christine, and Janelle Brown, have all left the family, leaving just Robyn behind. And it seems like things are going to stay that way — at least for now.
In the "Sister Wives" Season 17 tell-all special, Christine admitted she felt monogamy would be best for the two. "I think a part of them would always be a little bit sad that this didn't work and that the big family didn't work," she said at the time. "And I think that there'd be a little bit of mourning and a little bit of a loss there still because it's a dream, right? It's giving up on a dream, and it's not a dream that they wanted to give up on, necessarily. I don't see them looking for another wife after this."
However, while Kody may also seem done with the idea, Robyn is still open to potentially considering polygamy again in the future. As she put it during the tell-all, she signed up for something that wasn't monogamous, and she didn't know if she wanted to let it go. "It's not the future I wanted. I want that house with us on the porch in the rocking chairs with our grandkids and our kids around us. You know, the grandparent ranch. That's what I want," she said (via In Touch Weekly). "I don't know how to let it go."
Christine Brown is planning to marry David Woolley
After announcing she was leaving Kody Brown in 2021, it didn't take long for Christine Brown to find love again. She started dating David Woolley in October 2022, and they went public with their relationship on Valentine's Day. Just two months later, in April, they announced they were engaged.
Christine has often gushed about her new man, saying in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, "He's really, really just the best guy I know, by far. He's amazing...We just clicked, and it was easy. He gets me so well. And he understands. He doesn't care about all the extra stuff that comes with me because it's a lot, fairly complicated."
Still, while they are happy, her son, Paedon, has expressed some concern over the relationship, admitting he didn't think he would actually ever have a close and warm relationship with his stepdad and expressing some concern that the relationship was moving too fast in a since-deleted Tiktok video. "I'll probably never be close to David, but that's perfectly okay ... We're both standoffish," he said at the time (via The U.S. Sun). "She's going really fast. She was in a bad relationship for years. At least for the past five years, you've been in a bad relationship, and I'm really sorry about that ... You are now rushing into this relationship very, very quickly ... She can move as fast as she wants, she's an adult. I am just looking out for her as her son."
Logan Brown married Michelle Petty in 2022
While things may have faltered regarding adult relationships in the family, the Brown kids seem to be having more success when it comes to their own love lives. This includes the oldest child in the family, Logan Brown, who married his longtime love, Michelle Petty, in October 2022.
Logan tends to keep his private life off of social media, with his Instagram page set to private, but fans still watched his love story play out through other family members — like his mom, Janelle Brown, sharing updates on her own page. Logan met Michelle while attending college and proposed in 2017 after three years of dating, but the pair opted for a long engagement so they could finish getting their degrees. Logan earned a Master's degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
The couple finally tied the knot in October, with Janelle sharing photos on her Instagram account and writing, "It was a beautiful day, and this mama's heart was mush the whole time. You always have such a sense of peace when your children find amazing life partners."
Aspyn Brown is still happily married to Mitch Thompson
Fans watched on "Sister Wives" as Aspyn Brown married Mitch Thompson in 2018, and it seems things are still going well for the couple five years later as they continue to take steps towards planning a bigger future together.
The U.S. Sun reported in January 2023 that the couple closed on a $445,000 home in Midvale, Utah, in December 2022. The property was reported to have three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and Mitch expressed excitement over the purchase on Instagram, captioning the photo, "We bought our first home! Just in time for Christmas."
Since then, they have also been on many adventures together and have toured Europe on vacation, with stops in London, England, Waterford, Ireland, and Cardiff, Wales, which Mitch has documented on social media. The couple doesn't yet have any children, but Aspyn shared on an episode of "Sister Wives" that they plan to start a family someday.
Leon Brown secretly married Audrey Kriss
Leon Brown, the only child from Meri Brown and Kody Brown's marriage, has had one of the most prolific journeys on the show, sharing in an episode as a teen that they were gay. Since then, they met and fell in love with Audrey Kriss and proposed to them in 2019.
Both Audrey and Leon later came out as trans, announcing they were each using they/them pronouns. This was after their wedding plans were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that didn't stop the pair from actually tying the knot.
In fact, according to The U.S. Sun, the two actually secretly wed during a courthouse ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on October 29, 2022. The pair's union was self-solemnized, meaning no officiant was present, and they legally wed by an agreement. The wedding took place just one week after Logan's wedding, but unlike him, they did not have anyone present for theirs. It was confirmed that Leon's parents were not there, as Kody wasn't supportive of them, and Meri was at Disneyland in California at the time. Neither Leon nor Audrey have confirmed the marriage on social media.
Madison Brown was the first to wed, and now she's a happy mom of three
Madison Brown was the first Brown kid to tie the knot, marrying Caleb Brush in 2016 — when she was just 20 years old. The pair moved to North Carolina later on and have set up a home there ever since.
The two are also parents of three children. Their son, Axel, was born in 2017, while their daughters, Evangalynn and Josephine, were born in 2019 and 2023. The couple has gone through a lot in that time as well, especially as their middle daughter, Evie, was diagnosed with FATCO syndrome and, at birth, was missing three fingers, a toe, and her fibula.
The situation led Maddie to become an advocate for limb difference awareness, but she and her husband have both faced criticism from others when it has come to decisions they have made for their daughter. Maddie defended herself on Instagram in 2020 after Evie underwent a foot amputation surgery that became medically necessary to save the rest of her leg.
Mykelti Brown is also a mom of three
Like Maddie Brown, Mykelti Brown also wed in 2016 when she was just 20 years old, with her nuptials to Tony Padron airing on the show. Following their wedding, the couple moved to Utah, where they started their life together.
Though they waited a few years to start a family, Mykelti and Tony have since welcomed three children together. They first had a daughter, Avalon Asa, in April 2021. They then announced in June 2022 that they were expecting again — and this time, it was twins. Their sons, Archer Banks and Ace McCord, were born in November 2022.
Though parenting three kids under three is a challenge, Mykelti has earned praise from her family for how she handles it, with her mom Christine telling Today in December, "She is a bada** mom. She is a better mom than I ever was at her age."
Hunter Brown is dating a girl named Audrey Hubert
Wedding bells may not be in the works just yet for Hunter Brown, but that doesn't mean he isn't in a serious relationship with his girlfriend, Audrey Hubert.
Hubert first debuted on Hunter's Instagram account in a post from November 2021, where they attended a football game together. However, they actually began dating earlier than that, in April, which Hunter confirmed with a post in April 2022 that noted they were celebrating their first anniversary together. He captioned the image "365" with a heart emoji.
They have seemingly been having fun since then, with a few adventures documented on Hunter's Instagram account, including celebrating Audrey's birthday in July. Though Hunter hasn't spoken very publicly about his relationship, fans wonder if there might be a proposal on the horizon.
Gwendlyn Brown was the latest Brown kid to get married
Gwendyln Brown has been one of the more open members of the family, often taking to social media to share updates on the lives of everyone in her large family. She even has YouTube channel where she rewatches "Sister Wives" episodes and comments on her experiences.
A personal update came in 2022 when she publicly came out as bisexual on an episode of the show. From there, she also revealed she was dating Beatriz Quieroz, and by December, the pair announced they were engaged. She shared pics of the proposal online, delighting fans. The two women tied the knot in July 2023, and much of the large Brown family reunited for their wedding in Flagstaff, Arizona.
After celebrating their nuptials, the couple appeared to honeymoon in Italy, with Gwendyn uploading a few picturesque snaps on Instagram from Rome and Florence.